KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Sapura Resources Bhd and its subsidiaries have reportedly filed a civil suit against former managing director Datuk Shahriman Shamsuddin, alleging breaches of fiduciary, statutory and contractual duties, as well as conspiracy to injure the companies.

The Edge reported yesterday that the legal action, initiated at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, also names Syed Haroon Omar Alshatrie, Syed Muhammad Hasan Alsagoff, and Explorer Group Sdn Bhd as defendants.

This follows an internal investigation involving Shahriman, completed in March, which prompted Sapura Resources to file a police report and a complaint with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) over possible breaches of the Companies Act 2016, including conflict of interest.

Sapura Aero Sdn Bhd and Aerodome Fife Sdn Bhd — wholly owned by Sapura Resources — are also listed as plaintiffs in the suit.

The group is reportedly seeking RM3.2 million in relation to consultancy fees, mutual separation payments, travel expenses, deposits paid to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, and related legal costs.

They are further claiming general, aggravated and equitable damages for losses, including an abandoned initial public offering (IPO) project previously estimated at RM82.1 million.

Shahriman resigned in October 2024 after being placed on garden leave in September, when the board launched the investigation.

He and his brother, Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin, who together hold a controlling stake in Sapura Resources, have been embroiled in a public dispute over Sapura Holdings Sdn Bhd, the family’s investment vehicle.