KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hosted a courtesy visit from Oracle Corporation, a multinational computer technology company based in the United States, yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that the meeting with the delegation, which was led by Oracle’s executive vice-president for Japan and Asia Pacific, Garrett Ilg, discussed the potential of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven services, including those provided by Oracle.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening Malaysia’s talent and innovation ecosystem, focusing on measures to cultivate a skilled workforce with relevant digital skills and ensure digital inclusivity.

“As the world faces uncertainties stemming from trade wars, Malaysia highly values the commitment and efforts of investors, including those from the United States, to realise planned investments,” he said.

Oracle announced in October last year its plans to invest more than US$6.5 billion (RM29 billion) to establish a public cloud centre in Malaysia.

The company’s investment will include over 150 infrastructure and Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings, aimed at boosting Malaysia’s digital economy and driving AI-powered innovation. — Bernama