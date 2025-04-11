KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain clarified that Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has never been placed on the Special Circular List (SPK) as he is not a criminal.

He dismissed claims suggesting that Ahmad Samsuri was flagged as a high-risk individual as completely untrue.

“Perhaps what Ahmad Samsuri meant was SPK, but his name is not on the list because he is not a criminal or a suspect," Razarudin told Berita Harian.

He also explained that the term “TCO” used by Ahmad Samsuri was inaccurate, as it refers to “travel control officers” — Special Branch police officers stationed at national entry and exit points.

These officers operate at airports and border crossings such as Bukit Kayu Hitam and are assigned specific tasks, he said.

Ahmad Samsuri previously expressed frustration over what he described as being treated like a dangerous criminal or persona non grata within his own country.

He claimed that he was frequently held and questioned at borders, even when travelling to Sabah and Sarawak, with officers needing to obtain clearance from higher authorities before allowing him through.

Razarudin confirmed that individuals listed in the SPK are typically suspects in criminal, narcotics, or 3R (race, religion, royalty) cases who have fled the country and must be detained upon re-entry.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim responded to Ahmad Samsuri’s claims, saying that all senior leaders in the country — including himself — were monitored for security.