KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Employers will be allowed to use part of the levy collection for the purpose of recruiting new graduates for training platforms as a measure to reduce the unemployment rate among the youth.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the move, to be implemented in the second half of the year, was aimed at providing space for new graduates to gain work experience, thus making it easier for them to get jobs after receiving training.

“One of the most common problems faced by the workers or potential job seekers is that they say, ‘I cannot get a job because I have no experience. But if you don’t give me a job, then I will never have experience’.

“So, we see the hiring of fresh graduates as a form of training,” he said in his speech at the Hari Raya Celebration Ceremony at Wisma Perbadanan Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad (HRD Corp) here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, HRD Corp Board of Directors Chairman Datuk Abu Huraira Abu Yazid and HRD Corp Chief Executive Officer Datuk Shahul Dawood.

The event was also attended by Yemen’s Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Adel Mohammad Ali BA Hamid, Turkiye Ambassador to Malaysia Emir Salim Yuksel, Senegal Ambassador to Malaysia Abdoulaye Barro, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia Dr Karomidin Gadoev and Founder and Advisor of Berjaya Corporation Berhad Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun.

Sim said through the initiative, it would also provide incentives for companies to expand operations and provide more job opportunities.

In an effort to overcome this problem, the government through HRD Corp has formulated various initiatives, including providing training and employment opportunities aimed at improving the employability of youths.

Previously, the media reported that HRD Corp managed to collect RM2.3 billion in levy last year, marking an increase from RM2.1 billion in the previous year. — Bernama