KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Several districts in Selangor were hit by flash floods following continuous heavy rain since early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said among the affected areas was Petaling, where water levels reached up to 0.61 metres in many locations, including Kampung Tengah, Puchong, where 20 homes were inundated, according to a Bernama report today.

He said six people were affected in the incident, but water levels have remained stable and they were placed at a temporary relief centre (PPS) at the Putra Heights Mosque.

“In Kampung Seri Aman, Puchong, around 30 homes were flooded, affecting 120 residents, but the water level is receding,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in Kampung Padang Jawa, Shah Alam, 20 homes were affected and three individuals were impacted as water levels rose gradually.

In Klang district, Ahmad Mukhlis said the area affected was Taman Sri Jaya, where 10 homes were flooded.

Eight victims were successfully evacuated, and a PPS was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Binjai.

He added that in Hulu Langat district, floods were reported in Kampung Sungai Merab Luar, Kajang, where 12 houses were affected with water levels reaching 1.12 metres.

Fifteen victims were successfully evacuated, and water levels there are also receding.