PUTRAJAYA, April 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today confirmed that Malaysia is among the majority of countries granted a 90-day pause on tariffs by the US government, with the exception of China, whose tariffs have been raised to 125 per cent.

Anwar, who’s also the finance minister, said the decision by Washington gave a temporary relief to Malaysia.

“Malaysia is involved, a temporary relief,” he briefly told reporters after attending the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Raya open house at the ministry’s building here.

Recently, US President Donald Trump announced pausing planned tariff hikes on most countries for 90 days, a move aimed at calming jittery markets after a period of volatility.

However, Trump also intensified tariffs on China, raising them to 125 per cent and citing Beijing’s “lack of respect” in trade dealings.

In response, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that Malaysia welcomes the US’ latest changes to its tariff policy but remains cautious amid ongoing uncertainty, particularly over its implications for global trade and Asean.

He said Malaysia is actively assessing the implications of the changes and remains committed to cooperating with Asean partners to reduce disruptions, strengthen regional economic resilience, and promote a balanced and stable trade environment.