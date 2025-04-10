KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Asean economic ministers today agreed to pursue a diplomatic rather than retaliatory approach in response to the United States’ imposition of new reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10 to 49 per cent.

The decision was made during a Special Asean Economic Ministers (AEM) Meeting, which convened to address the potential economic impact of the tariffs announced by the US on April 2.

“All Asean Member States and Timor-Leste unanimously refute the basis used in the US tariff calculations,” the statement from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry read, adding that the measures threaten Asean’s economic growth and regional integration.

The ministers welcomed a temporary 90-day pause on the tariffs announced by former US President Donald Trump on April 9, describing it as a chance to pursue pragmatic and mutually beneficial negotiations.

“Retaliation is not an option,” the ministers agreed, stressing the need to engage constructively with the US in a forward-looking and non-retaliatory manner to strengthen economic ties and address shared challenges.

They also echoed a warning by the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that worsening trade tensions between the US and China could shrink global GDP by nearly 7 per cent.

Reaffirming Asean’s commitment to multilateralism, the ministers said the US tariffs — introduced on Liberation Day — contradict principles of transparency, fairness, and non-discrimination, undermining trust in global trade.

As part of a coordinated response, the ministers agreed in principle to establish the Asean Geoeconomics Task Force, aimed at crafting a strategic regional policy to confront economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

The joint statement will be presented at the upcoming Special Asean Leaders’ Meeting, which will consider ways to safeguard regional trade, investment, and supply chains from potential disruptions.

Miti said it will continue to engage with the US to seek a fair and amicable resolution.