KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The Asean Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Action Plan (2025-2028) will catapult Asean’s role as the global standard in governance and sustainable development, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the action plan serves to secure confidence among potential investors and co-financiers, which then produces tangible benefits to Asean member states in the form of sustainable and resilient infrastructure projects that will contribute to Asean’s growth and development for years to come.

“As Malaysia assumes the role of chair of the AIF and the Asean chair for this year, we stand proud of the progress that the fund has made and the transformative vision it upholds.

“Malaysia believes that the AIF represents a crucial mechanism for addressing the region’s infrastructure challenges, and we fully support its continued evolution toward a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive Asean,” he said at the action plan launching ceremony here today.

Amir Hamzah thanked the AIF board of directors for their commitment, the Asean Finance Ministers’ Meeting (AFMM) for the endorsement of the Action Plan 2025-2028, emphasising it as one of Malaysia’s Priority Economic Deliverables (PEDs), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as the AIF administrator for all the efforts to help make this happen.

He said that for more than 14 years, the AIF has played a critical role in supporting the region’s infrastructure development needs.

Since its inception, the AIF has financed 15 landmark projects in various sectors such as agriculture, natural resources and rural development, transport, energy, water, and urban development, all of which have been pivotal in enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration.

Meanwhile, Amir Hamzah said the Asean Catalytic Green Finance Facility (ACGF), launched in 2019, represents a significant and forward-thinking initiative under the umbrella of AIF.

The ACGF serves as a catalyst for green finance, helping Asean countries access the necessary financial resources to implement environmentally sustainable infrastructure projects.

“Since 2024, the AIF has undergone a transformative shift in its approach to infrastructure development by officially transitioning into a ‘green fund’.

“This transition signifies a stronger commitment by the AIF to support sustainable, low-carbon, and climate-resilient infrastructure projects that align with Asean’s broader development goals,” he added.

Additionally, he said that Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, is also embedded in the AIF.

“In a time of global uncertainty, it is important that Southeast Asian countries come together to advance our common goals.

“We look forward to working with all our fellow shareholders (all the 10 countries of Asean and ADB) in the AIF, with the ACGF partners from around the world, and with the AIF administrator to realise an ambitious, important vision (of) inclusivity and sustainability in the region’s infrastructure financing future,” he remarked.

Also present during the launch ceremony was ADB president Masato Kanda. — Bernama