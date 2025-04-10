KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Economic ministers of the Asean regional bloc committed today “to not impose any retaliatory measures” against the United States over sweeping tariffs and said they were ready to engage in talks.

“Asean, being the fifth largest economy in the world, is deeply concerned over the recent introduction of unilateral tariffs by the US, including the tariffs announced on April 2, 2025 and subsequently the most recent suspension on April 9, 2025,” the Association of South-east Asian ministers said in a statement issued after a video conference meeting.

Despite their concern, the ministers said they were ready “to engage in a frank and constructive dialogue with the US to address trade-related concerns”.

“Open communication and collaboration will be crucial to ensuring a balanced and sustainable relationship. In that spirit, Asean commits to not impose any retaliatory measures in response to the US tariffs,” they said.

The special meeting was chaired by Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz. Malaysia holds the rotating chair of the 10-member regional bloc.

Its members, which count on the United States as their main export market, were among those hit with the toughest levies by US President Donald Trump.

Manufacturing powerhouse Vietnam was hit with a 46 per cent tariff on exports to the United States while neighbouring Cambodia — a major producer of low-cost clothing for big Western brands — was slapped with a 49 per cent duty.

The other ASEAN members hit with hefty tariffs are Laos (48 per cent), Myanmar (44 per cent), Thailand (36 per cent) and Indonesia (32 per cent).

Malaysia, South-east Asia’s third-largest economy, was hit with a lower tariff of 24 per cent.

Brunei also faces a 24 per cent tariff, while the Philippines was hit with 17 per cent and Singapore 10 per cent. — AFP