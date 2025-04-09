MIRI, April 9 — Two army privates were charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with the murder of a member of the 20th Battallion Royal Malay Army Regiment (RAMD) last month.

No plea was recorded from Muhammad Afiq Syarim, 23, of Bedong, Kedah, and Mohamad Faies Khuzaimah, 21, of Tumpat, Kelantan.

Dressed in sportswear, they nodded as the charge was read to them by the court interpreter before Magistrate Ashok Linggam.

The duo was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

According to the charge, Muhammad Afiq and Mohamad Faies are accused of murdering army private Muhammad Muqriz Aseri, 21.

They allegedly committed the offence with common intention between 2.15am and 3.05am on March 24, 2025, in a room at the LLP Bachelor Quarters Block, Alpha Company, 20th RAMD Kem Sri Miri here.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Franklin Ganggan Bennet requested a new date to be set for further mention of the case, pending the post-mortem report, chemical analysis report, and further instructions from the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

The court set May 30, 2025 for further mention.

As the offence under the Act is non-bailable, the court ordered both accused to be further remanded pending the date under Section 259 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mohamad Faies was represented by counsel Ranbir Singh, while Muhammad Afiq was unrepresented. — The Borneo Post