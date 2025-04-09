KOTA KINABALU, April 9 — The Sabah state government has approved a new group insurance scheme that will provide free personal accident coverage to 3.5 million state residents, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun announced today.

The scheme, which will be implemented through Progressive Insurance Bhd, a state-owned company, is fully funded by the state government.

"This initiative underscores our commitment to safeguarding the well-being of Sabahans, particularly those in the B40 income group, and easing their financial burden in times of need," Masidi said.

It will automatically enrol all eligible residents, aged between one month and 80 years, for free personal accident coverage valued up to RM10,000. Additionally, a funeral benefit of RM500 will be provided.

The insurance coverage will be offered for three years, from May 1 this year, until April 30, 2028.

Masidi said claims will be processed quickly, with payouts expected within 14 to 30 days upon submission of complete documentation.

Progressive Insurance will release detailed information on eligibility requirements, claim procedures, and necessary documentation, the minister said.