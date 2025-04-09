KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 61,317 notices for various offences nationwide during the 2025 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Special Operation, which ran from March 24 to midnight last night.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the offences were recorded under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) following inspections of 287,802 vehicles at 353 hotspot locations, according to a report in Buletin TV3 today.

A total of 511 vehicles were seized during the operation.

He added that JPJ received 6,687 complaints via the MyJPJ app, where the public submitted photos and videos of traffic violations.

The top three offences were queue-cutting (1,766), driving in emergency lanes (1,625), and running red lights (843).

JPJ also issued Notice 114 to vehicle owners based on verified complaints.

“We have taken action based on all the complaints, including issuing Notice 114 to vehicle owners who committed the offences,” he said at a press conference after inspecting the final roadblock under the 2025 HRA Special Operation conducted by Selangor JPJ at the Kota Kemuning Toll Plaza, Section 31, last night.

The operation focused on public transport vehicles, inspecting 12,732 buses at 54 depots and 28 major terminals nationwide.

A total of 1,294 notices were issued, including 366 from undercover enforcement carried out onboard moving buses.

Most bus-related offences involved tyre conditions, and immediate action, including fines, was taken.

Undercover officers also caught drivers using mobile phones while driving, an offence that drew uncompromising penalties.

Drivers were also observed misusing the right lane or entering emergency lanes, with some admitting guilt upon being shown evidence.

During the four-day road ban on goods vehicles — March 29 and 30 (before Hari Raya) and April 5 and 6 (after) — JPJ issued 163 notices and detained 124 vehicles under Section 59 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The detained vehicles were barred from the roads for 48 hours, resulting in losses for the owners, who were also fined.

Aedy Fadly thanked all parties involved in supporting JPJ’s enforcement efforts during the festive period.