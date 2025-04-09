KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Emphasising a people-first approach, Lim Seong Hai Capital Bhd (LSH Capital) non-executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Kheng Cheng said his vision for Menara Kuala Lumpur (KL Tower) is grounded in compassion and continuity, particularly in safeguarding the livelihoods of all existing staff.

“These people have been working at the tower for many years. As the company overseeing operations now, I don’t believe in replacing people simply because there’s a change. If they haven’t made any serious mistakes, why should they go?” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama recently.

A seasoned figure in Malaysia’s construction and property development sector, Lim said his leadership style is deeply influenced by his personal journey growing up in a humble household.

Having spent more than four decades in the construction industry, he said his approach has always centred on shared responsibility and care.

“I was seven when my father had kidney failure. My mother had to bring him to the General Hospital three times a week and also ran a small sundry shop to feed us. That experience taught me how tough life can be for ordinary people.

“Many say I’m lucky. I said no, I’m not lucky. I’ve been through hardship, and because of that, I always try to help people. I believe if we take care of others, the rest will fall into place,” he recalled.

Lim said when discussions were held about the taking over of KL Tower’s operations, he made it clear that staff welfare was non-negotiable.

“I told them, just give me the list of names. No other terms. We are not here to cut people off. We are here to build together,” he said, adding that empathy and kindness have always guided his decisions, both personally and professionally.

Looking ahead, Lim said LSH Capital will continue to manage its responsibilities with professionalism and integrity — anchored by the belief that when people are respected, they thrive.

“We don’t want to start by making people suffer. We want to build with them. That’s the right way to do it,” he said.

Lim was also unfazed by rumours that the existing staff at KL Tower might be replaced under the new management, saying that it was unfounded.

As of April 7, a total of 95 per cent or 193 individuals from Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB), have accepted the offer and officially started employment with the company since April 1.

The terms provided to all employees are no less favourable than their previous conditions, ensuring the continuation of full benefits and service.

In terms of product positioning, Lim said he does not see other high-rise developments within Kuala Lumpur like KLCC or TRX as competition, but rather as complements that enrich the KL skyline and enhance the viewing experience from the KL Tower.

“If you go up to KLCC, you won’t see KLCC, but when you’re at KL Tower, you can see everything; we are the best vantage point. When more towers are built around us, it only makes the view better. We become even more valuable to photographers, tourists, and city lovers,” he said.

As part of LSH Capital’s vision, new upgrades are already being discussed, including enhancing the terrace area, introducing a retractable roof for a new ballroom, and adding lighting features that highlight the structure without blocking the iconic direct view of KL Tower.

“The tower is part of the city’s soul. Even if other towers rise around us, we are still the one you look up to,” he said, hinting at collaborations with hotels and nearby properties to create a seamless, 360-degree skyline experience.

LSH Capital has signed a 20-year lease agreement with the federal lands commissioner to modernise and manage one of Malaysia’s most iconic landmarks, the KL Tower, and its surrounding areas.

The lease agreement aligns with the concession granted by the government, which covers the management, operation, and maintenance of KL Tower and its surroundings.

The agreement, effective April 1, grants LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd rights to over about 10 acres of land, including the KL Tower site, Tower Terrace, and adjacent areas.

The lease agreement was signed by LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between LSH BEST Builders Sdn Bhd and Service Master (M) Sdn Bhd, with the former holding a 70 per cent stake and Service Master the remaining 30 per cent.

The KL Tower remains government-owned, with only its management and operations changing through a public-private partnership (PPP) via an open request for proposal (RFP) process.

The RFP was conducted by the Public-Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) under the Prime Minister’s Department and the successful bidder, selected based on the Cabinet’s evaluation, was announced on May 29, 2024. — Bernama