KOTA KINABALU, April 9 — The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman, is scheduled to officiate the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Term of the 16th State Legislative Assembly tomorrow.

Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya said this would be the first opening ceremony of the state legislative assembly to be officiated by Musa since he was sworn in as the 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah in January.

He said preparations, including rehearsals, were in place to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the opening ceremony, particularly for Musa’s arrival, salute, and inspection of the guard of honour.

“Tomorrow, there will be two main highlights. First, the opening of the state assembly sitting. Second, after the TYT (Tuan Yang Terutama) delivers his opening speech, we will proceed to the Aidilfitri event, which is expected to host about 1,500 guests,” he told a press conference here today.

He added that the Sabah State Legislative Assembly sitting would run for four days, starting on April 14, with four bills to be tabled, including three amendment bills on land, forest, and housing laws, as well as a new bill concerning elephants.

Kadzim expressed hope that all elected representatives from Sabah would participate in this session, bringing forward constructive ideas and focusing debates solely on the matters outlined in Musa’s opening speech, enabling the relevant ministries to respond to any questions raised.

“I hope that in this session, as we are still in the middle of Syawal, everyone remains calm during the debate...raise thoughtful (issues), particularly those addressed by TYT.

“Do not use TYT’s speech for political purposes or as a platform for election preparation. This applies to both parties — the backbenchers and the opposition. Do not politicise TYT’s speech,” he said. — Bernama