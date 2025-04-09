SONGKHLA, April 9 — Thai police are searching for an elderly man, believed to be a Malaysian, who allegedly robbed a gold shop in Hat Yai on Tuesday.

Police Division 9 chief Pol. Lt. Gen. Piyawat Chalermsi said the 61-year-old suspect acted alone and pretended to be a customer when entering a gold shop in Plaza Hat Yai at 11.50 am.

“Closed-circuit television footage showed the suspect, armed with a gun, escaping with gold worth nine million baht (RM1.17 million),” he told reporters after visiting the crime scene on Wednesday.

He said the suspect, who has a past record of armed robbery, fled on a motorbike.

“Police have found a motorbike, believed to be used by the suspect, not far from the scene of the incident, and it has been sent to forensics for investigation,” he said.

Piyawat said security forces have tightened border controls to prevent the suspect from escaping.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Consul-General in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, said his party was ready to cooperate with the Thai police to assist in the investigation.

“Thai authorities are confirming the identity of the suspect, whether he is indeed a Malaysian or not,” he said. — Bernama