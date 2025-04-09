KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysia is planning a diplomatic mission to the United States to negotiate President Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs, though the exact date has yet to be finalised, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

In his weekly press conference following the Cabinet meeting, Fahmi said that the Cabinet had discussed the US tariff announcement and was working on several initiatives in response.

“Specifically regarding the Asean (Finance) Ministers’ Meeting, which will be chaired by Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tomorrow.

“Following that, on Monday, the National Geoeconomic Command Centre (NGCC) will convene.

“Based on the outcomes of tomorrow’s Asean Ministers’ meeting and the prime minister’s meeting with the heads of government from Asean nations, we will make several decisions,” he said.

He was referring to the 12th Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM), held in Kuala Lumpur from April 8 to 10, 2025.

Fahmi added that these decisions would be finalised before Malaysia’s delegation — which will be sent to Washington for diplomacy and trade discussions with the US — departs.

“I’m not able to mention the exact date as yet, but it all depends on the Cabinet’s deliberations after tomorrow’s and Monday’s meetings.”

Fahmi also said Malaysia would leverage its upcoming Asean chairmanship to convey the region’s collective concerns.

On Monday, Bernama reported Zafrul saying that steps were being taken by the government to address the implications of the tariffs imposed by the US.

Zafrul said that his ministry has also established a task force for managing US tariffs, aimed at gathering feedback from key stakeholders, including representatives from the private sector.

Last week, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour reportedly said that Malaysia still has room to negotiate with the US, after it imposed a 24 per cent “reciprocal” tariff on Malaysian goods.