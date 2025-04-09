KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Kuala Lumpur Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has arrested two men, including the mastermind, for suspected involvement in a fraud case by impersonating as agents to release motorcycles seized by police, last Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa in a statement yesterday said the arrests were made following a report by a 25-year-old local man who claimed to be a victim of the fraud case.

He said the victim was arrested in a traffic operation last Saturday at Jalan Tun Razak and his motorcycle was seized for vehicle modification before the victim went to the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Station.

“While outside the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Station, the victim was approached by an unknown man who offered to help release the seized motorcycle for a certain fee,” he said in the statement.

Mohd Zamzuri said the victim then handed over RM1,400 in cash and an iPhone 12 Pro Max mobile phone to the suspect, ostensibly for the purpose of paying the summons and renewing insurance, before the man fled.

However, he said, the suspect and a man were arrested by the police on April 6 and several items including the victim’s mobile phone, PDRM seizure form, syabu drugs, and a vehicle believed to have been used in the activity were seized from them.

He advised the public not to be easily fooled by unknown individuals offering services related to the release of confiscated vehicles or summonses as all such transactions should be done officially at a legitimate counter, not through a middleman. — Bernama