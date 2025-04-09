TAWAU, April 9 — An attempt by four Chinese nationals to exploit special passes issued by the Immigration Department to return to their country of origin, was thwarted, in a raid at a construction site in Jalan Bugaya, Semporna, yesterday.

Sabah Immigration director Datuk Sh Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the four individuals had entered Sabah as tourists. A check discovered that their social visit passes had expired on March 18. Prior to this, the men had surrendered to the authorities, intending to return to their home country.

“Following that, we issued them a 30-day special pass, during which they were supposed to leave Sabah. However, they misused the passes to work. During the raid at 8am, they were found working on the construction of a resort,” she said.

“All tourists are urged to comply with the permitted duration of stay in Sabah and not misuse the passes, such as engaging in unauthorised work. They entered as tourists but had the intention of working,” she added, during a press conference, here, today.

She said that the Chinese detainees were among 88 individuals, including those from Pakistan and the Philippines, who were detained by Immigration enforcement during operations conducted around Semporna, from yesterday until 4am today.

She said that raids were conducted at a construction site, two squatter areas on Jalan Bubul Lama, and two premises on Jalan Tagasan in Semporna, leading to the detention of individuals for offences such as lacking valid documents, overstaying, and abusing social visit passes.

Among those detained, three Pakistanis were found overstaying on social visit passes, with one hiding in a cupboard during the raid. Authorities also discovered packages of cloth, sarongs, and batik fabric in their rented house, believed to be for sale.

She added that, from January to April 4, the department conducted 464 operations, arresting 1,440 individuals for various offences, and charging 37 employers in court. — Bernama