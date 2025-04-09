KULAI, April 9 — Police arrested a man suspected of involvement in two armed robbery cases less than two hours after the incidents were reported last Friday.

Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said police were alerted about a robbery involving an Indonesian woman behind a restaurant on Jalan Seri Putra here at 8.26am.

He said the 52-year-old victim sustained injuries to her left arm, believed to have been slashed with a machete. She received treatment at Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital here and is reportedly stable.

“On the same day, we also received a report from a 36-year-old local woman regarding an armed robbery at Jalan Impian Senai Utama, Taman Impian Senai, around 8.45 am.

“Acting on information, Task Force personnel from the Mutiara Rini Police Station detained a suspicious motorcyclist at a petrol station on Jalan Skudai-Gelang Patah at about 10.05 am,” he said in a statement.

Tan said checks on the 40-year-old man led to the discovery of suspicious items in his backpack, and investigations revealed he was involved in two robbery cases reported on April 4 in Kulai.

“Among the seized items were a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle, several handbags, mobile phones, an Indonesian passport, a ring, a bracelet and a tool box with metal cutter, screw driver and saw.

“The suspect has 15 previous records related to crime and drugs and tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

The man has been remanded for seven days until April 11 for investigation under Sections 392/397 and 394 of the Penal Code. — Bernama