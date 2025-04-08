KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The prosecution is proceeding with the case involving blogger Papagomo, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris for posting seditious publications against His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Amir Hannif Ahijman told the Sessions Court here today that the prosecution had received instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers to proceed with the case, as the investigation had been completed.

“I believe that there are still many witnesses (to be called) and we have set the trial date for April 23 and 30,” he said in a proceeding before Judge Norma Ismail.

On May 2 last year, Wan Muhammad Azri, 42, pleaded not guilty to the charge of issuing defamatory remarks that would tarnish the good name of the King on his X account.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at a condominium in Bukit Bintang here at noon on April 29 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948, provides a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both upon conviction. — Bernama