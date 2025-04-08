PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — Indonesia’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Arif Havas Oegroseno is undertaking a three-day working visit to Malaysia beginning today, with a two-day stop in Sabah followed by a day in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry in a statement Tuesday said the visit provides an opportunity to explore mutually beneficial cooperation while further strengthening the existing close ties between Malaysia and Indonesia, particularly in trade and tourism.

It also offers a platform to address common challenges and advance bilateral relations in a more strategic and forward-looking manner.

During the visit in Sabah, Arif Havas is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and meet with the state’s Director of National Security Council Datuk Yahya Sulaiman, the statement said.

In Kuala Lumpur, he will pay a courtesy call on Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, it said.

In 2024, the total bilateral trade was recorded at RM116.29 billion (US$ 25.5 billion), an increase of 4.5 per cent from RM111.21 billion (US$24.39 billion) in 2023.

Indonesia was Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner globally and the second largest among Asean member states, the statement said. — Bernama