SEREMBAN, April 7 — A soldier pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of assaulting a female driver by punching her in the head following a road incident.

Bernama reported that Abdul Hafis Abu Bakar, 35, was charged with committing the offence on 28-year-old Syairah Md Sharom at Taman Satria, Senawang here at 10.20pm on March 29.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if convicted.

Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali granted Abdul Hafis bail of RM2,000 with one surety, and set May 19 for the next court mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nadia Ezzati Mohd Zainal represented the prosecution, while Abdul Hafis was defended by lawyer Chrysandy Lai from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

Last month, a 22-second video showing a female driver being punched by a man near Taipan Senawang went viral and was reported by media outlets. The incident is believed to have occurred after the man became enraged, claiming that his child was hit by the driver while crossing the road.