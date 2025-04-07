PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — The electricity supply in Peninsular Malaysia remains stable while gas supply has been disrupted in several areas within the central zone following the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Selangor, last week.

In a statement today, the Energy Commission (ST) said the incident has also disrupted gas supply to four major power stations in the Klang Valley, namely the Connaught Bridge Power Station, the Pulau Indah Power Station, the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz (KEV) Power Station and the Putrajaya Power Station.

“However, the electricity supply in Peninsular Malaysia remains stable, with several mitigation measures already implemented and planned.

“Among the mitigation measures is optimisation of operations at existing power stations, including coal-based generation, and enhanced monitoring of demand and power dispatch planning, covering various risk scenarios,” it said.

ST said interim mitigation measures are also being continuously reviewed, and the commission will organise engagement sessions with affected consumers soon.

The places affected by the gas supply disruption include Shah Alam, Klang, Serdang, Puchong, Batu Tiga and Kapar in the central zone and some areas in the northern zone.

“Affected consumers have begun receiving disruption notices from their respective suppliers, with the restrictions set to last until April 20,” it said.

According to ST, the gas supply is available in limited capacity, with priority given to critical services such as hospitals and electricity generation as well as for gas pipeline pressure stabilisation.

ST, in collaboration with key operational stakeholders in the gas and electricity supply sectors, is actively monitoring the status of electricity and gas supply across Peninsular Malaysia.

“Efforts are focused on assessing the impact of the gas supply disruption, mitigation measures and interim plans, considering various scenarios until the situation is fully resolved. This gas pipeline explosion is an isolated incident in Peninsular Malaysia,” it said.

ST urges all parties involved to maintain continuous cooperation and encourages all consumers to consistently prioritise safety while ensuring the efficient use of energy to collectively mitigate the impact and promote the well-being of the community as a whole. — Bernama