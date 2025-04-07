MARAN, April 7 — A woman and a teenage boy were injured after being attacked by a neighbour with a knife following an altercation at Felda Jengka Dua here on Sunday.

According to Sinar Harian, Maran police chief, Superintendent Wong Kim Wai, stated that the neighbour, who was also the suspect, a 57-year-old man, has passed away. He was confirmed dead by a medical assistant at Jengka Hospital.

He stated when police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect unconscious with his hands and feet bound by local villagers.

“Earlier, the Sungai Jerik Police Station received a phone call at 10.15am reporting a quarrel between a woman and two men at the scene.

“According to witnesses, the suspect, who was also the victims’ neighbour, suddenly became enraged and acted aggressively, injuring the two victims with a knife,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wong added that the cause of the incident is still under investigation, and two individuals sustained injuries.

He said the victim, a 52-year-old woman, sustained injuries including a three-centimetre deep stab wound to her abdomen. She is in stable condition and being treated at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

The other victim, the woman’s 16-year-old nephew, suffered a stab wound to his right thigh about two centimetres deep, but has already been discharged from the same hospital.

He stated that following the incident, four men were arrested and will be remanded until the post-mortem at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan is completed on Monday to determine the cause of death.

“Only after that will the investigation into the four suspects proceed.

“The forensic team also successfully recovered the knife used to injure the victims,” he said.

Wong also urged the public to not share photos of the suspect and the victims on social media, as this could interfere with the police investigation.

He stressed that legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading the images.