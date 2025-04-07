BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 7 — A truck carrying a load of wood pallets is believed to have lost control and crashed into a sports utility vehicle (SUV) near the traffic lights intersection of Kebun Sireh, Bukit Tengah here, this morning.

The incident caused the driver of the truck, a 74-year-old man and his 18-year-old son to suffer minor injuries while the driver of the Mercedes SUV, a 43-year-old man, escaped without injuries.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said they received an emergency call at 10.55am before mobilising a team of personnel from the Bandar Perda Rescue Fire Station (BBP) to the scene.

“There were two victims trapped in the truck while the driver of the car was taken to the hospital before the fire brigade arrived.

Mohamad Shoki said the fire brigade then carried out cleaning work involving the debris due to the accident and the operation ended at 12.10pm.

The incident also went viral on social media and it is understood that the location is the same location where an accident took the life of a woman after the car she was driving was crashed by a container that fell from a trailer on Nov 13 last year. — Bernama