KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming will meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today to discuss the best formula to help victims of the fire and gas pipe explosion in Putra Heights.

“I will meet with the prime minister to discuss the best formula to help the victims. An announcement will be made when the matter has been decided,” he told a press conference after delivering a keynote address at the 14th Affordable Housing Project Conference, here, today.

Commenting on his absence at the incident site and the relief centre (PPS), which had drawn criticism from certain quarters, Nga said such remarks did not warrant attention as his priority was to ensure comprehensive assistance for those affected.

“Frankly, we don’t need to entertain such criticisms. What truly matters is resolving the issues faced by the people. As of today, we can see that all ministries have mobilised aid to support the victims,” he said.

“DAP has raised funds and given 100 per cent (of the funds) to the victims. So everyone is helping. I am focused on providing a total solution,” he said.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire at 8.10am last Tuesday saw flames rising more than 30 metres high with the temperature reaching 1,000°Celsius. It took almost eight hours to completely extinguish the fire.

A total of 219 homes were confirmed to have suffered damage in the incident, while another 220 houses have been declared safe and unaffected.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry, 38 out of the 146 victims of the fire are still undergoing treatment, with 18 of them in government hospitals and the remaining 20 at private health facilities. — Bernama