BINTULU, April 7 — An elderly woman perished in a fire at a squatter settlement in Jalan Tanjung Kidurong, Sungai Plan here today that destroyed a total of 16 houses.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement identified the deceased as 77-year-old Nuie Ipang.

“All 16 wooden houses were 100 per cent destroyed. Based on assessments, a total of 92 individuals are affected, comprising 67 adults and 25 children,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said the firefighting operation involved personnel from the Kidurong fire station, who were rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 11.06am.

“Firefighters took about an hour to contain the blaze, after which the charred body of an adult female was found,” it said, adding the remains were handed over to police for further action.

At the time of writing, overhaul works were ongoing at the scene. — The Borneo Post