PUTRAJAYA, April 6 – Five Malaysians sustained minor injuries in a tour bus collision on the Chuo Expressway in Hachioji, western Tokyo, yesterday morning, the Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

In a brief statement, it said the Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo is closely monitoring the situation.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo has confirmed that five Malaysian nationals were on board the two buses. All five sustained minor injuries,” it said here.

“After receiving treatment and check-ups at hospitals, they have been sent back to their hotel.”

The incident occurred at around 10.15am on April 5 near the entrance of the Kobotoke Tunnel and involved two buses carrying 47 passengers, mostly foreign tourists.

They were travelling from JR Tokyo Station to Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi Prefecture.

According to Japanese authorities, the collision happened when one bus rear-ended the other during the journey.



