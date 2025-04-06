SUBANG JAYA, April 6 — A total of 219 homes in Putra Heights were damaged in the recent gas pipeline explosion, while 220 others have been declared safe, Selangor police said today.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said this number was the result of a second, more detailed damage assessment by the Fire and Rescue Department,

“Of this total, 87 sustained damages of more than 20 per cent [severe damage], and 132 sustained minor damages of less than 20 per cent.

“Homes with less than 20 per cent damages are allowed to be repaired by the occupants or homeowners beginning today,” he said in a press conference here.

Hussein said this more recent evaluation included homes within the premises and covered a wider radius of 325 metres from the blast site — up from the previous 280 metres.

He added that a list of these houses will be distributed and communicated to the property owners.

Hussein said that currently, 130 homes have been deemed fit for reoccupation, with 45 homeowners already returning.

According to the state news agency Bernama, 509 families have registered as victims of the incident as of yesterday.

“Today, an additional 24 houses in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru have been cleared for occupancy. Therefore, the total number of houses that can be reoccupied is 154,” Hussein said.