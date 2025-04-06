SUBANG JAYA, April 6 — Police have confirmed that there were no fatalities in the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, following the circulation of unverified claims on social media.

According to Sinar Harian, Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said there have been no reports of fatalities linked to the incident last Tuesday.



“No reports have been received, the claim is untrue,” he was quoted by the Malay daily.The clarification comes after a TikTok user alleged that their friend’s younger sibling had died in the fire.According to police, 111 victims are currently receiving treatment at several hospitals. Seventy-five patients are being treated at Serdang, Cyberjaya and Putrajaya hospitals, while 36 others are at different medical facilities, including Sungai Buloh Hospital.Of the total, 13 are in critical condition (red zone), 55 are semi-critical (yellow zone), and 43 are in stable condition (green zone).