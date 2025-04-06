ANKARA, April 6 — A Jordanian national was arrested and charged with endangering the safety of a flight from Malaysia to Sydney and assaulting a member of the cabin crew after he attempted to open two emergency exit doors of the plane, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing the Australian Federal Police on Sunday.

The accused, 46, attempted to open the rear emergency exit door of the aircraft during the flight, police said in a statement.

The man, it added, was subsequently escorted to a seat in the middle of the aircraft by airline staff, however, he then attempted to open the middle emergency exit door.

"The man was then restrained by crew and passengers, during which he allegedly assaulted an airline staff member," the statement said.

Police said the offences each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

He was arrested at Sydney Airport upon arrival from Kuala Lumpur and is due to appear in Parramatta Local Court, charged with two counts of endangering the safety of an aircraft and one count of assaulting cabin crew.

“The actions of this man could have had tragic consequences, and passengers and airplane staff shouldn’t have to put up with unruly, violent, or dangerous behaviour on flights,” said Detective Acting Superintendent Davina Copelin.

“The AFP will not hesitate to take action against people who engage in criminal behaviour on airplanes, especially where this behaviour has the potential to endanger the safety of passengers, crew or the flight itself.” — Bernama