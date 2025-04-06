KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The final physical assessment on residences affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, is completed said Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad.

He said the report would be tabled by the assessment team to the department this evening before making it public.

It took time to conduct the assessment work because it also involved other agencies, and also because the crater is always filled with water, which had to be flushed out first, he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was reported to have said that as of last Friday, 130 of the 235 houses in Taman Putra Harmoni that were affected by the incident were confirmed safe and their occupants had been allowed to return to their homes.

As of yesterday, 509 families had registered as victims of the tragedy.

Those who have not registered are advised to do so to avoid missing out on aid provided by various quarters. Today is the last day for them to do so.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire at 8.10am last Tuesday saw flames rising more than 30 metres high with the temperature reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius.

It took almost eight hours to completely extinguish the fire. A total of 148 houses were damaged, but could still be occupied after repairs, while 87 houses were damaged beyond repair. — Bernama