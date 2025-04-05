LIPIS, April 5 — The Pahang state government has expressed disappointment over the actions of some road users who have been littering along the Central Spine Road (LTU) and damaging facilities at the temporary rest and service (R&R) areas.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said these temporary R&R facilities were set up to provide comfort to road users during the festive season, following complaints from travellers who struggled to pray and use toilets due to the lack of such facilities.

“I am saddened that, despite providing these facilities, some continue to engage in vandalism and littering. This damages the facilities and incurs repair costs, which ultimately come from taxpayers’ money,” he said.

“Government funds are the people’s money. While the issue is minimal, we should still avoid it. These facilities are meant to prevent accidents and offer rest, prayer, and toilet facilities,” he told the media during the Jelai state constituency Aidilfitri Open House event at Laman Sejahtera Jelai, Sungai Koyan here today.

Wan Rosdy said the state government would focus on educating the public, especially road users, to better appreciate the facilities provided and ensure waste is disposed of in the bins provided.

“Changing habits can be difficult, as some individuals are used to littering despite the availability of bins at the R&R areas. However, I believe this problem will lessen over time, and we will run campaigns to address it,” he said.

In conjunction with Aidilfitri, the state government has constructed four temporary R&R stops with an allocation of RM2.5 million, two in Bentong, and one each in Raub and Lipis.

He added that the state plans to build permanent R&R stations at these locations but is open to suggestions for better locations.

We will review the construction of permanent R&R stations, as the current ones are temporary. These meet immediate needs, but permanent ones are planned. I hope road users will be patient with the traffic congestion during this period,” he said.

“I expect traffic congestion again during the festive season, but once the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) is completed by the end of 2026, it will operate fully in early 2027,” he added. — Bernama