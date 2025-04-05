SUBANG JAYA, April 5 — More than 150 victims of the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights have registered for temporary vehicle assistance, Selangor executive councillor Ng Sze Han said today.

Speaking during a vehicle handover ceremony here, Ng said a second batch of 30 cars was delivered this morning to affected residents under the state’s assistance programme.

“Each vehicle is provided for a one-month period, for now,” he said.

Ng said the application process, managed via Google Form, was designed to streamline the distribution. More than 150 residents have applied so far, with additional handovers expected in the coming days.

The initiative, led by the Selangor government and supported by corporate partners, is aimed at easing the mobility burden of those affected, regardless of the extent of damage to their personal vehicles.

Ng added that with contributions from partners including Chery, Carro, EON, GoCar, and Carsome, the total number of temporary vehicles available now exceeds 200.

In a separate announcement, Ng said Panasonic Malaysia has stepped forward with 240 e-vouchers worth RM500 each, to help victims purchase essential household items.

“Applications for these vouchers will open today via Google Form. Panasonic will email the vouchers directly to successful applicants,” he said, urging those in need to apply.

The April 1 explosion, caused by a gas leak from a Petronas pipeline, forced the evacuation of several residents in Putra Heights. The fire, which broke out at 8.10am, was only fully extinguished by 3.45pm.

A total of 88 residential and commercial units were damaged in the incident, with destruction ranging from 10 to 90 per cent.