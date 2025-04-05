SIBU, April 5 — Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has received an invitation to share his thoughts on the hydrogen economy in Brazil towards the end of this year.

Abang Johari added that he had also been invited to give his view on the progress of Sarawak’s development in Shanghai, China.

In revealing this, he noted that these invitations signify global recognition of Sarawak’s initiatives in the green economy.

“I would like to share with you that Sarawak has gained international recognition. Because I have been invited to give views on our (Sarawak) development in Shanghai, China.

“Additionally, I have been invited to share views on the hydrogen economy, God willing, at the end of this year in Brazil.

“In other words, Sarawak is being recognised by the world on what we are doing. So, in this new economy, Sarawak is being recognised by the world community.

“Take for instance, the management of Bank of America, despite the tariff issue, they met with me. They asked me to share with Fortune Companies under the Bank of America.

"And they sponsored me — making arrangements for me to come to America to give views on development in Sarawak. This is the trust given to us by the global community,” Abang Johari said.

He further elaborated on Sarawak’s commitment to renewable energy as part of its strategy to combat climate change.

He cited recent natural disasters in countries not typically prone to such events as evidence of the worsening global climate situation.

“For instance, Myanmar has never experienced an earthquake, but it encountered one recently. Likewise, Thailand never encountered an earthquake but experienced one recently.

“This is the problem of climate change that is affecting the world.

“And we in Sarawak are taking steps to mitigate the effects of climate change by using renewable energy,” he said.

Also in attendance were Sarawak Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, and state Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Dr Annuar Rapaee, alongside other dignitaries. — The Borneo Post