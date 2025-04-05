SUBANG JAYA, April 5 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today defended DAP's decision to launch a donation fund for victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion, saying it was created in response to public requests.

He said many Malaysians had asked for a way to contribute smaller amounts, and the fund was set up to provide them with that option.

“Those questioning why it’s not from the government lack sense. This is a disaster — we welcome all forms of help. Instead of criticising, it would be better if they focused on how to assist those in need,” he told reporters.

Loke stressed that while the government is carrying out its responsibilities, private entities and individuals also have a role to play in supporting relief efforts.

“Not everyone can contribute like the Berjaya group. Some people want to give RM50 or RM100, and we want to make it easier for them to do so,” he said.

He added that the initiative was not meant to replace government aid but to complement it, especially for those who want to help in whatever way they can.

Loke also urged critics to reconsider their stance.

“To criticise people who are trying to help victims of a disaster — that, to me, is a sin,” he said.