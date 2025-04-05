JOHOR BARU, April 5 — The Johor government, together with the federal government, is committed to ensuring that the RON 95 fuel subsidy will only be enjoyed by citizens in the country.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi yesterday said that his team will not compromise on any non-compliance that could undermine the rights of the people.

He said strict action would be taken against any party that tries to take advantage by selling RON 95 to foreign vehicle owners.

“Alhamdulillah, I, together with the state Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee Lee Ting Han and enforcement officers from the Johor branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) have conducted inspections at several petrol stations around Johor Bahru.

The inspections were conducted to ensure that the sale of RON95 petrol complies with the regulations and is not misused by (owners of) foreign-registered vehicles.

“In this operation, we examined the compliance of petrol station operators with the ban on selling RON95 to foreigners and ensured that the price charged did not exceed the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre.

“The limit for diesel refuelling of 20 litres for foreign vehicles within a radius of 50 kilometres from the border was also checked to ensure full compliance with the regulations,” he said in a post uploaded on his Facebook page.

He said this effort will be continued consistently to protect the rights of the people and ensure that subsidies reach those who truly deserve them.

Related to this, he urged the public to join together and play a role in ensuring the transparency of subsidised fuel distribution.

If there are any irregularities or violations of regulations, users can submit complaints through the KPDN e-Complaint Portal where each complaint will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken.”

“Hopefully, this step can curb the leakage of subsidies and provide the benefits that the people deserve. Insya-Allah,” he added. — Bernama