PENAMPANG, April 3 — The Penampang Tourism Association (PTA) is deeply concerned after photos of several birds were found dead, presumably due to lack of human knowledge.

Its president, Benjamin Golimbi, said the photos were recently shared to the association by a local resident showing several birds, some appeared to be rare and beautiful species, which were found dead at Kampung Sosopon in Penampang.

“These birds are part of our natural heritage and play an important role in our environment.

“Birds are also good indicators of forest health. When bird populations are healthy, it usually means our forests are healthy too. But when birds begin to disappear, it’s a warning sign that our natural environment is under threat,” he said on Thursday.

Golimbi said the species of dead birds that were identified in the photos were Blue-winged Leafbird or also known as Chloropsis cochinchinensis, Black-and-red Broadbil (Cymbirhynchus Macrorhynchos), Asian Fairy-bluebird (Irena Puella), Green Iora (Aegithina Viridissima), Barbet species (Psilopogon), Bulbul species (Pycnonotus) and Leafbird species (Chloropsis).

He said the cause of death of the birds was mostly due to lack of knowledge by villagers in the area.

“The birds were trapped using nets by native villagers in Penampang. In some rural communities, birds are part of their food sources, while some villagers will trap birds to protect their crops.

“There are also a number of bird breeders and pet traders, especially parrots and songbirds,” he said.

Golimbi added that the community must play their part in protecting the natural environment and bird species through awareness campaigns.

“We are deeply concerned by this situation and strongly believe that a bird awareness campaign must be launched immediately.

“The public needs to be informed about the importance of protecting our local bird species and preserving the natural beauty of Penampang.

“Let us work together to protect our wildlife, our forest and our future,” he said.

The Penampang Tourism Association and the Sabah Bird Watchers Association have organized three bird-watching clinics to promote bird conservation and eco-tourism in Penampang and Sabah. Fully supported by the Sabah Tourism Board, these clinics aim to engage local communities and spark interest in bird-watching. — The Borneo Post