BATU PAHAT, April 3 — A cook and an unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of trafficking a man and a woman for labour exploitation in Myanmar.

Wong Jun Wei, 26, and Jasper Yap En Wai, 20, made the plea before Magistrate Arun Noval Dass.

They are jointly charged with trafficking Tan Kai Lun, 26, and Wong Chee Fun, 34, for labour exploitation in Yatai, Shwekokko, Myanmar, between December 15 last year and February 14 this year.

The charge is framed under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom 2007) and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The two men face a prison sentence of not more than 20 years and may also be fined if found guilty of the offence.

No bail was offered for both accused due to the seriousness of the case. The court set April 7 for mention for the submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Othman Affan Ismail, while the two accused were represented by lawyer Tan Song Yan. — Bernama