KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are advised to consult first with the administration of the temporary relief centre (PPS) at the Putra Heights Mosque, Subang Jaya before sending aid to victims of the gas pipeline blaze in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights.

Selangor Women’s Development and Community Welfare exco Anfaal Saari said this was to prevent an overflow of items that are not needed by them.

“It is better for any NGO to consult first rather than send items that may not be needed by the aid recipients. Since the PPS falls under the jurisdiction of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), that agency will coordinate the assistance received,” she said when met after delivering aid to women and children at the PPS yesterday.

She said the aid received by the PPS was sufficient to take care of the victims’ needs for up to four days.

According to Anfaal, donations of used clothing have been temporarily suspended due to the high volume received.

She added that her team would also deploy the state government agency, Wanita Berdaya Selangor (WBS), to help ensure that the organisation of aid items is conducted in an orderly manner. — Bernama