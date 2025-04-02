KUCHING, April 2 — The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) is proposing the implementation of dual-function retention ponds, as a strategy to harness rainwater effectively.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said that four pilot projects would be launched in Kuala Lumpur, once the proposal obtains Cabinet approval.

“We need to obtain the Cabinet’s final decision first, through a Cabinet memorandum,” he told reporters at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House, today.

He added that Petra had also submitted several other proposals, including strategies for household rainwater utilisation.

This follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive to the ministry, during a meeting with Petra’s top management, on March 10.

During the meeting, Anwar instructed Petra to present proposals within two weeks, on harnessing rainwater to mitigate water shortages during droughts. — Bernama