KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — A total of 112 people have been affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights this morning, with 63 requiring hospitalisation, police confirmed today.

Selangor deputy police chief DCP Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan said 37 homes in Taman Harmoni and 10 in the neighbouring Kampung Sungai Baru were affected by the blaze.

“A total of 49 people are currently at the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple, which has been designated as a medical base. We thank the committee chairman for allowing the use of the temple for this purpose,” he told a press conference.

