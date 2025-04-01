KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said today that the fire caused by a gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights is now nearly under control.

In an update at 3.40pm, The department said that 190 homes and 159 vehicles were damaged in the inferno that left 112 affected and close to 70 hospitalised.

"So far, 190 houses, 148 cars, and 11 motorcycles have been identified as having suffered various damages due to fire and heat. Overhaul and cooling work for the house fires is also underway," Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director, Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said.

The devastating blaze, which broke out on the second day of Hari Raya, caused widespread destruction in the area, affecting hundreds of residents, with many being hospitalised.

The fire, which started in the morning, involved a leaking Petronas gas pipeline, with flames reportedly reaching up to 500 metres in length and visible from several kilometres away.

JBPM had earlier, also announced a second search mission at the Putra Heights pipeline blaze site, to ensure no one is left behind in the wake of the inferno.