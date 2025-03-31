KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — A car and a four-wheel-drive vehicle collided on Jalan Bukit Jeruk in Besut today, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Besut fire station operations commander Khairul Anuar Muhammad said they received a distress call about the crash involving a Honda Accord and a Toyota Hilux at 12.34pm.

According to the New Straits Times, a passenger in the Honda Accord was killed, while the driver and two other passengers, all men, sustained injuries.

“The Toyota Hilux driver, a male passenger, and two female passengers were also injured,” Khairul Anuar said when contacted today.

He said all the injured were taken to hospital, while the deceased’s body was handed over to the police.

Firefighters cleared the wreckage, and accident debris has been removed from the scene.