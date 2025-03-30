KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Malaysia will provide RM10 million in humanitarian aid to help those affected by the earthquake in Myanmar, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said the contribution reflects Malaysia’s responsibility and solidarity as the 2025 Asean chair, adding that he has instructed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to lead a humanitarian mission to Myanmar next week.

“This visit aims to show Malaysia’s strong support for the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operations, including efforts by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) team, which has begun its deployment on the ground today,” he said in a statement.

According to Bernama, 50 members of the Malaysian Special Search and Rescue Team (SMART) under Nadma departed for Naypyidaw this morning to assist with the humanitarian mission and SAR efforts.

Anwar said cooperation and collective action among Asean nations are crucial in addressing humanitarian crises like this.

“Asean’s priority in safeguarding the well-being of people in the region must be translated into swift, effective, and comprehensive action,” he said.

Malaysia will continue discussions with Asean partners to coordinate aid for Myanmar and ensure meaningful impact for those affected, he said.

“Malaysia remains committed to strengthening regional unity and advancing Asean’s humanitarian agenda, which is rooted in compassion, shared responsibility, and solidarity,” he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar last Friday, severely affecting Mandalay, Bago, Magway, Shan state, Sagaing, and Naypyidaw. Neighbouring Thailand also experienced impacts from the quake.

As of yesterday, the disaster had claimed nearly 2,000 lives in Myanmar, with thousands injured and hundreds still missing.