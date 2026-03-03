SUNGAI PETANI, March 3 — One of the three suspects detained on February 28 to assist in investigations into the shooting incident targeting a vehicle of the commander of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) in Bukit Kayu Hitam is believed to have been trailing the victim for the past month.

Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said the suspect, a local man, is believed to have followed SAC Mohd Nasaruddin M. Nasir when the victim was heading to the mosque in the early morning prior to the shooting incident on February 25.

“The man was among three suspects, aged between 44 and 58, who were arrested around Bukit Kayu Hitam.

“The suspect is believed to have tailed the victim for about a month earlier when the victim went to the mosque and office in the early morning,” he said at a press conference at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

He added that investigations are ongoing and showing positive developments, and that every piece of information obtained in relation to the incident will be thoroughly scrutinised.

“Out of the 10 suspects (including a Thai woman) arrested since the day of the incident, one male suspect was released on police bail two days ago.

“Investigations into the remaining nine suspects are still ongoing, and so far, none has confessed to involvement in the case. However, most of them admitted to being involved in cross-border smuggling activities, including rice, pig carcasses and diesel, carried out aggressively and in large quantities,” he said.

Meanwhile, he did not deny the involvement of some of the detained suspects with the criminal group known as Geng Pak Su.

“At this stage, I can say there is a connection, but I cannot disclose the extent of their involvement in this (shooting) case yet. I can only say there is a link, which is why we need to conduct further investigation,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that police had arrested 10 individuals to assist in investigations into the shooting of the vehicle driven by Mohd Nasaruddin at 5.40am on February 25. — Bernama