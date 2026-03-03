KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Prime Minister’s Office today said the government views seriously the malicious spread of slander, defamatory allegations and false references linked to a recent controversy involving the alleged desecration of the al-Quran.

Senior press secretary to the prime minister, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said such actions were clearly intended to discredit the government’s efforts and to create public unrest by conflating separate and unrelated issues.

“With regard to the alleged desecration of the al-Quran involving a university student, the Madani government wishes to reiterate that the individual concerned has been arrested by the police.

“One day after the incident became public knowledge, the police detained him, on February 25. Immediate action was taken and the individual was charged in court today,” he said during an evening briefing that was broadcast live on social media.

Tunku Nashrul stressed that the government would not tolerate any form of insult towards Islam, particularly against the holy Quran.

“As stressed by the prime minister, this country is governed by the rule of law. True justice demands a transparent judicial process, not punishment without due inquiry,” he said.

He urged the public to refer to accurate and credible sources before sharing information, and not to use social media as a platform to spread unsubstantiated allegations.

He also called on Malaysians to allow the legal process to proceed fairly and transparently, and not to exploit the sanctity of religion for partisan political interests.