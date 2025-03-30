SUBANG, March 30 — Members of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) taking part in the search and rescue (SAR) operations in Myanmar are highly motivated and determined despite being so far away from their families during this Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

One of them, PBK I Mohd Idris Hassan said the call of duty is the priority, even if it means having to miss out on celebrating with families and friends in his hometown.

“I was preparing to return home to Tanah Merah, Kelantan when I received an instruction on Friday (March 28). Without hesitation, I made my way to the SMART headquarters within an hour to get ready to go to Myanmar.

“In 2023, I declined to join a mission to Turkiye because my wife was ill at that time. This time, I did not want to let go of the opportunity to help those in need.

“Alhamdulillah, my wife understands my job and the urgent need to act,” he said when met by reporters at the SMART personnel sending-off event at the Subang Air Base today.

As for PBK II Nik Mohd Farihan Nik Zawawi, 38, this will be his first experience joining the SAR mission overseas since he joined SMART four years ago.

“I’m prioritising this mission because searching for disaster victims is our responsibility as rescue personnel. Insya-Allah, when I return, my wife, our three children and I can celebrate Aidilfitri in my hometown in Kota Bharu,” said Nik Mohd Farihan, who works with the Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Headquarters when not called up for SMART duties.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old PB Avlyanie Moidi of Tuaran, Sabah, the sole SMART woman personnel in this mission, said she is proud to represent Malaysia in this humanitarian mission despite having to be away from her husband and child.

“I was informed to be ready at 2 pm on Friday. Although I’m sad to be away from my family, I am determined because this is a big responsibility. My husband reminded me to be careful and focus on the task,” she said, adding that she has been with SMART for four years.

Fifty SMART members left for Naypyidaw, Myanmar, this morning on a humanitarian mission as well as to participate in the search and rescue (SAR) operations for earthquake victims.

The team, led by contingent commander Senior Superintendent of Fire 1 (PgKB 1) Mohamad Hafiezul Abdul Halim, comprises 16 personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), 13 from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and 21 from JBPM.

The SMART team, which is under the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), along with SAR equipment — including two five-tonne trucks and a four-wheel-drive vehicle — left in two Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) A400M aircraft that took off from the RMAF Subang Air Base at 9.30 am and 10 am respectively. — Bernama