PUTRAJAYA, March 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered tighter monitoring of essential goods and food prices during Ramadan and the upcoming Syawal celebrations, amid an expected surge in demand.

Senior press secretary to the prime minister, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said Anwar had stressed that the availability of supplies and price stability of daily necessities must be guaranteed nationwide without exception.

“Ramadan and the approach of Syawal are naturally periods during which demand for daily necessities increases significantly. The prime minister has stressed that supply availability and price stability must be assured across the country without any excuse,” he said during an evening briefing that was broadcast live on social media.

He said Anwar had directed the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to intensify continuous monitoring through Ops Pantau 2026.

The prime minister also wants stricter supervision of food prices at Ramadan bazaars nationwide to ensure they remain reasonable and affordable, Tunku Nashrul added.

“He further emphasised the importance of business premises complying with hygiene standards, with proper facilities provided by every local authority,” Tunku Nashrul said.

At the same time, the Rahmah Madani sales programme will continue throughout Ramadan to enable the public to purchase essential goods at lower prices.

Tunku Nashrul said the government remained committed to ensuring that this year’s Ramadan and Syawal celebrations would be meaningful for all Malaysians, without the excessive burden of rising living costs.