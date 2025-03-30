KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — A one-year-old girl has died after being accidentally run over by her father as he reversed his car at their home in Taman Desa Harmoni, Johor Baru.

Seri Alam police chief Asst Comm Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the incident occurred at around 2.30am yesterday.

“The 27-year-old father was reversing his car when he heard a noise on the left side.

“Upon checking, he found his daughter bleeding and unconscious behind the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

The child was rushed to Sultan Ismail Hospital but succumbed to severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

ACP Mohd Sohaimi urged motorists to be vigilant, especially around children, and reminded drivers to prioritise safety, including taking breaks if fatigued while on the road.